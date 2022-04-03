Blunt says he will vote against SCOTUS nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson
(KMOV) -- U.S. Sen. from Missouri Roy Blunt told ABC News Sunday he will not be giving SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson a vote of approval.
Although Blunt said he made up his mind on how he will vote, he said he will be “joining others in understanding the importance of this moment.” The senator was referring to Brown becoming the first Black woman elected to the Supreme Court if she is confirmed.
