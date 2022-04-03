Blunt says he will vote against SCOTUS nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson

(KMOV) -- U.S. Sen. from Missouri Roy Blunt told ABC News Sunday he will not be giving SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson a vote of approval.

Although Blunt said he made up his mind on how he will vote, he said he will be “joining others in understanding the importance of this moment.” The senator was referring to Brown becoming the first Black woman elected to the Supreme Court if she is confirmed.

NEW: GOP Sen. Roy Blunt tells @GStephanopoulos that he will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.



“I won’t be supporting her but I’ll be joining others in understanding the importance of this moment.” https://t.co/ip4e4VXlb4 pic.twitter.com/V9hPk0z30A — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.