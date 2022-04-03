4Warn Forecast: Rain Moves In Tonight

Weather Discussion: Clouds will increase this evening with rain showers likely holding off until after Midnight for St. Louis, perhaps a bit earlier to the west. Most of the rain will be overnight and moving south and out of St. Louis as we head into the morning drive. Monday looks mainly dry though a few light showers in our southern viewing area may continue. Then rain ramps up again Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The week ahead has many rain chances, but I don’t see an all day soaker type rain. However, there is a chance for scattered showers Thursday for the Cardinals opener. These type of hit and miss showers can make things damp at times, but shouldn’t delay or stop the game at all. But dress warmly for the game, it will be windy and chilly.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.