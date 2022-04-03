4Warn Forecast: Beautiful Sunday , Waves of Rain Next Week

Weather Discussion: Calming winds will lead to a chilly start on Sunday. There might even be a touch or two of frost in valleys and low-lying areas early in the day. But beyond that, the second half of the week looks great with dry weather and highs in the mid 60s to near 70.

The upcoming work-week looks active with a parade of rain-making systems rolling through Missouri and Illinois. The heaviest and most widespread showers move in Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday is the Cardinals home opener, and some rain could linger. In fact, Thursday could be a cooler and windy day, but there is still some uncertainty, and the forecast could change. Check back frequently as we continue to update and adjust our outlook.

