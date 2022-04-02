Report: Bader and Cards avoid arbitration
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals and their center fielder will not be heading to an arbitration hearing, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal.
The writer for the Athletic is reporting that the club and Bader have agreed to a two-year contract, covering his last two years of arbitration eligibility. Rosenthal reports the deal is worth a total of $10.4 million, $4.7 million for each season plus a $1 million signing bonus. The contract also has various incentives, Rosenthal says.
The Cardinals also recently avoided arbitration with Dakota Hudson, Jack Flaherty and Jordan Hicks.
