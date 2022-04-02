Report: Bader and Cards avoid arbitration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals and their center fielder will not be heading to an arbitration hearing, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal.

The writer for the Athletic is reporting that the club and Bader have agreed to a two-year contract, covering his last two years of arbitration eligibility. Rosenthal reports the deal is worth a total of $10.4 million, $4.7 million for each season plus a $1 million signing bonus. The contract also has various incentives, Rosenthal says.

Bader had filed for arbitration at $4.8M. Cardinals had offered $4.2M. https://t.co/XJk3C8bTs8 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 2, 2022

Deal also includes escalators that could increase Bader’s 2023 salary. The $4.7M would jump $250K each for 350, 400 and 450 plate appearances or 85, 98 and 111 games started, and $500K each for 500, 550 and 600 plate appearances or 124, 137 and 150 games started. https://t.co/IzH2MVsgbk — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 2, 2022

The Cardinals also recently avoided arbitration with Dakota Hudson, Jack Flaherty and Jordan Hicks.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.