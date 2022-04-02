One Africa! One Nation! coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A USDA-funded Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m.

One Africa! One Nation! Farmers Market will take place at the Gary Brooks Community Garden. They will have different foods, entertainment, and products that represent the culture of Black people from the Caribbean to Africa.

The Farmer’s Market provides access to fresh, healthy food to the black community, end food apartheid, and create community commerce by building relationships with black farmers and vendors.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.