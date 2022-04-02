Advertisement

One Africa! One Nation! coming to St. Louis

Farmers Market produce
Farmers Market produce(WCAX)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A USDA-funded Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m.

One Africa! One Nation! Farmers Market will take place at the Gary Brooks Community Garden. They will have different foods, entertainment, and products that represent the culture of Black people from the Caribbean to Africa.

The Farmer’s Market provides access to fresh, healthy food to the black community, end food apartheid, and create community commerce by building relationships with black farmers and vendors.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Body found in river in Jefferson County
An upcoming change to how students and school district are evaluated could impact the...
Mo Dept. of Education proposes new improvement plan that could affect district’s accreditation scores
It’s been more than four years since Sarah Mason was murdered in her home. Sarah was almost...
News 4 Investigates new leads in search for pregnant woman’s killer
Voters will decide the future of a West St. Louis County Park
St. Louis County voters to decide future of museum at Queeny Park