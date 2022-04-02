Man shot and killed just north of Central West End Saturday morning
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was fatally shot just north of the Central West End Saturday morning.
Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 700 block of Aubert, which is the Fountain Park neighborhood, just before 10:00 a.m. The man was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived at the scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
