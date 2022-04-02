Former Cahokia Heights cop gives insight into department’s struggle to hire,retain officers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Cahokia Heights Police Department has been struggling to staff officers since the city came into existence in 2021.

Many residents, formers officers and city officials acknowledge the reduce in pay has affected the force retaining and hiring officers.

According to Cahokia Heights mayor Curtis McCall Sr., starting pay for Cahokia officers was around $35 an hour, but moved to around $25 an hour after Alorton, Centreville and Cahokia merged into Cahokia Heights in May 2021.

Back in January, McCall Sr. told News 4 the Cahokia Police Department operated with around 35 officers on the force. As of January, the department had around 16 officers. McCall Sr. hasn’t responded to News 4′s request for comment to get an updated number.

Former Cahokia Heights officer Roger Gemoules spoke to News 4 Friday about leaving the department in July 2021.

“It’s sad--sad to see because I was here for almost nine years,” Gemoules said. “Made a lot of good friendships. Lot of good relationships with the community. I tried giving it a couple months to see what was going to happen and then you just kind of see the writing on the wall. When you’re trying to provide for your family and they cut your pay anywhere between 30 and 40 percent for some officers, it’s tough to make it.”

Gemoules is now working for NEO Home Loans as a mortgage and refinance specialist.

“It just a different way of taking care of people,” he said. “So, I just had to change my mindset to that--taking care of people in that aspect instead of taking care of people in the street.”

Former officer Troy DeRossett provided News 4 with a copy of his resignation letter. It reads in part:

Following the merger, Cahokia Heights never negotiated a new union contract with officers.

According to the Illinois FOP Labor Council, the union representing Cahokia Heights officers, the city and FOP discussed a police contract at least twice since November. The union said the city didn’t respond until March.

News 4 requested the proposed contract by the city, but the city denied the request, citing Illinois law that allows municipalities not to disclose records relating to collective negotiating matters between public bodies and their employees.

