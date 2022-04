ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The driver of an SUV was killed in an accident that happened in South City Saturday morning.

Police tell News 4 that a maroon Toyota Highlander got into an accident at Kingshighway and I-44 just before 10:00 a.m. The driver later died at a hospital.

The Highlander was the only car involved in the accident.

