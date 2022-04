FERGUSON (KMOV.com) - A man was hit by a car and killed in Ferguson Friday night.

Authorities tell News 4 a man driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer hit 64-year-old Ronnie Bailey on New Halls Ferry near Woodbine; the driver then fled. The accident happened around 7:50 p.m.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

