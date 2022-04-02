Advertisement

2 women found dead in Collinsville

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE (KMOV) -- Two women were found dead outside a residence in Collinsville Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to the residence in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road where the found the two women’s bodies around 10:30 a.m. Police are investigating the deaths as a homicide.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office began processing the scene for evidence with Collinsville and state police. Police did not say Saturday the identities of the two women or how they died.

Police said a possible suspect fled and has been taken into custody north of Madison County. More information will be added tomorrow at a press conference, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

