1 dead, 2 injured in head-on accident in Jennings

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JENNINGS (KMOV.com) - A man was killed in a head-on accident that happened in Jennings late Friday night, police tell News 4.

The accident happened around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt and Hord Avenue. Police say a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer, occupied by two people, was going eastbound on Lucas and Hunt when it crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a 2008 BMW X3 that was going the opposite direction.

The driver of each car was taken to a hospital; the driver of the Mitsubishi suffered life-threatening injuries and the driver of the BMW suffered moderate injuries.

The passenger inside the Mitsubishi was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

