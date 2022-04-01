Teen accused of setting cars on fire in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old is facing charges, accused of setting multiple cars on fire in Columbia, Illinois.

James Hines is charged with eight counts of arson. Authorities say he broke into eight cars early Tuesday morning and set them on fire. He was arrested and charged Friday.

He is being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

