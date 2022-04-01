St. Peters game store owners travel to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

ST. PETERS (KMOV) -In a sea of cards, clothes, and Pokémon, Valeria Trull keeps a small tip jar at the front of the store as a reminder to people that walk into her store that every bit of support counts in helping her family and loved ones back in Ukraine.

“My whole family right now is in Ukraine, like everyone I love,” said Trull. “My parents, my mom, my dad, two younger sisters, my sister’s husband, two old grandmas…”

Trull got married and moved to the U.S. with her husband Brian over two years ago and opened their toy and game card shop, PokéNerds, in St. Peters. The shop has quickly become a local favorite among Pokémon fans of all ages.

“We bring a lot of positive emotions to the community I hope,” she said.

While her new life is in the U.S., the last month has been a struggle as Ukraine continues to fight a war against Russia. Her family has chosen to stay in their home near Kiev.

“I was supposed to actually be in Ukraine right now. I had tickets like on March 26 because my dad has a birthday,” she said. “He’s going to turn 50 on April 2. We were [going to] get the cake and everything and now I don’t know when I’m going to see them again.”

She wanted to find a way to still help her community in Ukraine, so she and her husband flew to Poland. They spent three weeks helping Ukrainian refugees coming into the country.

“We were also like going to the train stations, places where the highest amount of refugees are and they just basically need like all the basic stuff, like food and some basic clothes, babies need diapers and stuff,” said Trull. “We were asking Polish volunteers and we were buying that stuff to the centers of help for Ukraine.”

They did not forget to bring a bit of joy with them from back home.

“[We] brought some toys from our store for kids, like Pokémon plush. They were extremely happy.”

Trull says it feels good having helped hundreds of families, especially women and children, get access to basic needs.

“They’ve lost their homes, they left their men behind, like fathers and husbands and sons,” said Trull. “And they’re just like, they’re a bit lost.”

She also wants her community in the metro to know so much help is still needed, she said.

“I want people to know, to care, to talk maybe with their representatives, with officials, asking for more help for Ukraine: both military and humanitarian,” she said.

