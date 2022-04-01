Advertisement

St. Louis County voters to decide future of museum at Queeny Park

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County voters will decide the future of a Queeny Park Museum.

The American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog moved from its home in the West St. Louis County Park in 2018. Prop D would lease the building and surrounding three acres to Rain Tree School.

The county would make $2.8M over the next four decades. The private school plans to build a playground, cafeteria and gymnasium on the site before opening in 2023.

