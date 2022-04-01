Advertisement

New bill in Illinois provides paid leave for university employees who contract COVID

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new bill will allow teachers and university employees to take paid administrative leave if they miss work due to the Coronavirus.

It also covers vaccinated workers who miss work after coming in close contact with a confirmed COVID case. The proposal cleared the Senate today and will be soon sent to Governor JB Pritzker.

