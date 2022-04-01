Advertisement

Murder suspect possibly shot himself after incident, police say

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTHWOODS (KMOV) -- St. Louis County Police said 59-year-old Dwight Hogan Sr. was killed in Northwoods Tuesday.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, was found dead nearby the murder. Police said the suspect possibly shot himself.

Hogan was found in a home in the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police are still investigating the incident.

