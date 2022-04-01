Murder suspect possibly shot himself after incident, police say

NORTHWOODS (KMOV) -- St. Louis County Police said 59-year-old Dwight Hogan Sr. was killed in Northwoods Tuesday.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, was found dead nearby the murder. Police said the suspect possibly shot himself.

Hogan was found in a home in the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.