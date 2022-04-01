Advertisement

Man found guilty of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in...
Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016.(Shelby County Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, it took the jury less than 20 minutes to find Gregory Hickman, 29, guilty of raping a child.

According to testimony this week, the child’s mother said that in October 2016, she noticed her daughter’s stomach felt hard in a way that appeared to be a pregnancy. The girl then told her mom that Hickman had raped her earlier that year.

The girl said that Hickman, who was a family friend, was walking her home from a store and suggested they take a shortcut. When they got to a bushy area, Hickman then raped her, the girl said. She also said Hickman said he would kill her if she told anybody about the rape.

In December 2016, the young girl gave birth. DNA testing confirmed Hickman was the father.

Hickman will be sentenced on May 12. He remains in police custody and has another rape case pending involving a 13-year-old victim who was the daughter of his girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have hit their lowest levels since the early days of the...
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
Jury gets case of 4 men charged in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win