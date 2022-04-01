Linn Creek, Mo. Police Department adds Tesla to fleet

LINN CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - The Linn Creek Police Department has a new tool when it comes to fighting crime. The department purchased a Tesla Model 3 patrol vehicle after recent approval from the city council.

The Tesla went into service Monday. Chief Jeff Christiansen says the department looked at multiple options before a decision.

”I sat and researched the new Ford Explorer interceptors, the Dodge Chargers. I went to the mayor had some discussions about that, and even looked at purchasing a used car, fixing up what we had,” said Christiansen.

Then came the idea of the Tesla.

”It’s got an eight-year, 120,000 mile warranty on the battery alone. I just figured we’re putting on 70 miles a day, under 12,000 miles a year, this car would last us a good amount of time, and be in a pilot program. We just figured, we’ll see what happens with it,” said Christiansen.

Christiansen calls it a good investment. The mayor of Linn creek agrees.

”It’s a great investment for our town. The cost savings as far as the regular maintenance, the upkeep, the fuel savings, it’s approximately about $3,000, more than one an explorer would it be. We’ll probably make that up with current gas prices, we could easily make that up within a year,” said Mayor Jeff Davis.

Linn Creek is a smaller community with a population of less than 300 people. So running out of power isn’t really a concern.

“A regular car can run out of gas, an electric car can run out of charge. It’s all up to the officer to make sure that the cars gassed, or charged at the beginning of the shift. We’re not going to run out of charge, we’re going to have priority charging,“ said Chief Christiansen.

The chief says he thinks Linn Creek is the first department in the state of Missouri to have a Tesla as patrol vehicle, one which is funded by taxpayers.

This car has all the things a regular police vehicle would have, including printer, laptop, and lights already in it. If you’re in the Linn Creek area, you should start to see this car patrolling the roads already.

