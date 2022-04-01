Highway Patrol to crackdown on aggressive driving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol has teamed up with the Missouri Department of Transportation to warn drivers of the dangers of aggressive driving.

The companies hope the new education method will reduce crashes and save lives on Missouri’s highways. They will target four sections of different interstates in St. Louis county identified as some of the deadliest in the state beginning in April. The four interstates include:

I-270: mile marker 28-33 (Elizabeth Avenue to Lilac Avenue)

I-170: mile marker 4.5-9.5 (Hazelwood city limits to Vinita Park city limits)

I-55: mile marker 197-201B (I-270 ramp to Weber Road)

I-270: mile marker 13-19 (Route AB ramp to west city limits of Maryland Heights)

Missouri’s traffic deaths surpassed 1,000 in 2021 for the first time in more than 50 years. Another increase is already in the works for this year.

“Speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving are the main contributing factors to these fatal and serious injury crashes,” said Nicole Hood, MoDOT’s state highway safety and traffic engineer. “Every driver has a role to play to reverse this trend, and this partnership is an opportunity to bring that message straight to some of the most dangerous corridors.”

