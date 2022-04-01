GSA Administrator visits training center in Earth City

EARTH CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) was in Earth City Thursday visiting the UA Local 562 Plumbers and Pipefitters Training Center.

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan was there to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the aim to give fair wages and benefits on the construction projects it funds.

“That’s where we’re going to use our federal money because we know it’s fundamentally good for workers and it’s good for the projects,” Carnahan said. “In the end, it’s gonna save money for taxpayers to have the highly skilled workers on these projects and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The infrastructure law will bring billions of dollars to Missouri to expand high-speed internet, repair thousands of roads and bridges, as well as expand the electric vehicle charging network.

