Florissant man travels to Poland to help Ukrainians at refugee camp

“This is our fourth full day here, so we’re still pretty new,” said Kevin Schraer, who lives in Florissant.

Schraer says those four days have been spent at a refugee camp in Poland, in the town of Przemyśl, which is just under an hour from the Ukrainian border.

“There’s hundreds of refugees coming in. The refugee center that we’re at, they try to get people out within a couple days,” said Schraer. “I’ve seen young women probably about 20 years old, carrying like a three-year-old, and all they have is a small backpack. That’s all they have, and they’re starting a new life.”

Schraer says he wanted to do something to help in the humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe following Russia invasion into Ukraine.

“And ended up on a Facebook group, which is where I met Lucy,” he said.

Lucie Shanks, who is from the UK, helped coordinate different volunteer groups through Facebook pages. She along with another UK resident William Wright, Schraer, and other European volunteers are now working together at the refugee camp to help feel Ukrainians as they arrive at the camp. With help of a Ukrainian refugee and former solider named Oleksandr, that also arrived at the site four days ago, they have also been able to communicate with some of the families seeking help.

“Of course, they’re hungry, they’re cold they want to be fed, and that’s where we come in.” said Schraer. “And we’re cooking all day long. Lucy has been making salads, and the salads are very popular, because its fresh vegetables and we have some fresh fruit. We’ve been doing hot dogs and burgers, and chicken soup.”

They have started a GoFundMe where they are documenting their experience at the site. Wright is also showing what they are doing at the refugee site through Youtube videos on his page.

“I don’t have a return plane ticket, so I don’t know when I’ll go,” said Schraer. “We want to be here as long as we’re needed and that could be a while.”

Yet, he says they cannot continue to help Ukrainians in need without help back home.

“We’ve all paid thousands of our own dollars just to be here and help out, and we’re okay with that. No complaints,” said Schraer. “But we can’t continue to help without the money without the donations. So, the more donations we get, the longer we can stay here, [and] the more people we can help.”

