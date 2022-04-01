Advertisement

Child shot in leg, marking 18th child shot in St. Louis City in three months

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A child was shot in the leg Friday, police said.

The shooting marks the 18th time so far this year that a child has been shot in the City of St. Louis. Four of those children died from their wounds.

Read: STL City, community organizations call on residents to practice responsible gun ownership

The shooting happened at North 21st Street and Ferry Street Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Another person in their 20s was grazed in the head by a bullet in the incident. Both victims were conscious and breathing, police said.

Police did not specify the child’s age. News 4 will provide more information as it becomes available.

