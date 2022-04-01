Cedric the Entertainer visits hometown for Women’s health Initiative

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis comedian is back in St. Louis to pay it forward.

Cedric the Entertainer joined SSM Health in Clayton Thursday to celebrate the launch of SSM Health’s Women’s Health Initiative.

They want to encourage women to get preventative screenings and overall, make their health a priority.

“Encourage more people to listen to their bodies and know they have a place to go,” Cedric said. “They have places where you can go for safe phone calls, safe visits, and not necessarily worry about ‘Oh my God I’m gonna have a big bill’. We just want to service our community.”

Cedric made a $25,000 donation to the campaign. He and his sister say SSM is dear to their hearts, because their mother went to St. Mary’s Hospital for cancer treatment.

