4Warn Forecast: Warming Trend And A Weekend Rain Chance

4Warn Forecast: Near Freezing Early This Morning, Then A Warming Trend
By Matt Chambers
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: April kicks off with some sunshine! Count on a brighter and warmer afternoon with sunny skies and a high in the mid 50s. Warmer 60s this weekend should feel nice, but we do have another chance for some showers Saturday, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. This will not be a wash-out rain. In fact, some areas will miss the wet weather completely. We have the rain chance at 40%, expecting only scattered light showers. Next work-week is looking fairly active, with a number of weather systems moving through Missouri and Illinois. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the Cardinals home opener forecast. It could be damp and breezy, but there is still a lot of uncertainty six days out. Check back for updates as we get closer to the return of the Redbirds!

7 Day Forecast

