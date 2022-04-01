Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Warming Trend And A Brief Weekend Rain Chance

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Warmer 60s this weekend should feel nice, but we do have another chance for some showers Saturday, mainly in the morning and Midday. This will not be a wash-out rain at all. In fact, some areas will miss the wet weather completely. We have the rain chance at 40%, expecting only scattered light showers. Then sunshine comes out Saturday afternoon for a breezy but warmer afternoon.

Sunday starts chilly, take not of that if you’re running or cheering someone on in the Go! St. louis half marathon/marathon. It will be in the upper 30s to near 40 at the start of the race and by 10AM into the 50s. Expect sunny skies and light winds.

Next work-week is looking fairly active, with a number of weather systems moving through Missouri and Illinois. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the Cardinals home opener forecast. It could be a little damp with some light showers at times, breezy and cool in the 50s. Check back for updates as we get closer to the return of the Redbirds!

7 Day Forecast

