4Warn Forecast: Freeze Warning Friday Morning, Then A Warming Trend

Weather Discussion: A freeze waring is in effect Thursday night-Friday morning so protect those sensitive plants with lows in the upper 20s to near 32. It will be a brighter and warmer afternoon though with sunshine and a high in the 50s. Warmer 60s are on the way for the weekend too. But we do have another chance for some showers Saturday, mainly in the morning with a low chance for a spot shower in the early afternoon. It’s not wash out rain at all, I have the chance at 40% as it will be scattered and light. More rain chances arrive early next week. And while the Cardinals home opener currently has a 20% chance for some spotty light rain, it doesn’t look like anything that would delay or hamper the game. I’ll keep you posted on that IF the rain chance holds for next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.