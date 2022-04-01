3 tractor trailers catch fire at waste plant in Maryland Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three tractor trailers caught fire outside of a recycling and waste plant in Maryland Heights late Thursday night.

News 4 was on the scene at about 1 a.m. Friday morning at the plant near Route 141 and Creve Coeur Mill Road. The two alarm fire was difficult to put out because of some bales of paper that also caught fire outside of the building.

