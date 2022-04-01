Advertisement

25-year-old woman missing out of North County

Daisa Allen has been missing
Daisa Allen has been missing(St. Louis Metro Police Dept.)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are looking for a 25-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday in a neighborhood in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Reports say Daisa Allen left her house at 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Rivertrail Court to go grocery shopping. She has not returned home since and has not made any contact with family or friends.

Daisa is described as 5-foot-5, 135 pounds, with red straight hair. She was wearing a white jacket, black pants, and brown boots and was last seen driving a white 2005 Mercury Montego that was found burned in the 700 block of Thrush in North City.

Anyone with information about Daisa’s whereabouts is urged to call a 6th District Detective at 314-444-0001 or CrimeStoppers at 1(866) 371-TIPS(8477).

