ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of W Aldine and 4200 block of E. Cote Brilliante.

An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot in the torso, and a 20-year-old male was shot in the leg. Reports say both were conscious and breathing.

There are no further details.

