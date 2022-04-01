1 injured in South City auto repair shop explosion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An explosion at an auto repair shop in South City has left one person injured.

The incident happened before 10 a.m. at Master’s Auto Repair on Hampton Avenue in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The impact caused the back of the building to collapse and injured one person. They wer taken to a hospital, officials said. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

