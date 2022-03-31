Woman, 42, dies after early morning crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo (KMOV) – A 42-year-old woman from St. Louis was killed when her car hit a concrete median in Jefferson County early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on northbound Interstate 55 north of Imperial Main Street.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Heather Cole was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

