Woman, 42, dies after early morning crash in Jefferson County
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo (KMOV) – A 42-year-old woman from St. Louis was killed when her car hit a concrete median in Jefferson County early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on northbound Interstate 55 north of Imperial Main Street.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Heather Cole was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.
