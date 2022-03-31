St. Louis man charged after allegedly nearly running over deputy in Clinton County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Prosecutors charged a man Wednesday for attempting to strike him with his car on U.S. Hwy 50 near Russland Rd.

The alleged incident took place on March 28, at 8:50 p.m. Reports say when the deputy pulled over 34-year-old Randall Jones for a traffic violation, he saw a gun on the passenger side of his vehicle. Jones allegedly initially complied but changed his mind and sped away from the deputy, nearly running him over, and headed west on Highway 50.

The deputy was able to catch up to Jones soon enough to see him exit northbound onto Illinois Rte. 160 near Trenton, and the pursuit continued north. Eventually, the suspect lost control of the car and crashed near Hoyt-Monken Rd., just inside Madison County.

Reports say the deputy told Jones to get out of the car, and he surrendered. During a search, the deputy allegedly found two bags of cocaine and a loaded gun inside Jones’ car.

Jones was taken to the Clinton County jail and was charged with armed violence, possession of a gun, escaping from an officer, possession of drugs, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license. His bond was set at $100,000.

