St. Louis Firefighters to catalogue vacant properties

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – News 4 Investigates continues to probe fixes into the vacant building problem in the City of St. Louis.

On Friday fire department companies will begin identifying hot spots and cataloging vacant properties across the city. The push comes a few months after Firefighter Ben Polson was killed during a fire at an abandoned building.

“We want them graded a certain way, put in a database to be available to all firefighters as they respond to these different fires with the computers located in the trucks,” Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson explained.

Once complete, the catalog will be available to dispatch and fire crews in the field.

