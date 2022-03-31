Advertisement

Search intensifies for Florida mom missing since Sunday

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - A mom in Florida has been missing since Sunday night.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said that Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen on Navarre Beach in Pensacola on Sunday evening near a restaurant called Juana’s.

Detectives confirmed that her daughter, 4-year-old Saylor, is safe.

Carli’s vehicle was also recovered Tuesday, but she is still missing.

Carli is 5′5″ and approximately 150 pounds with blonde hair.

Friends and family of Cassie Carli shared this missing persons' poster on social media.
Friends and family of Cassie Carli shared this missing persons' poster on social media.(Facebook)

A missing persons poster reads, “There is grave concern for Cassie’s safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ryan Whittington, a spokesman for Maryland’s Ocean City Fire Department, said it and other...
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russians leaving Chernobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Bargainers: Bipartisan deal near on trimmed $10B COVID bill
A California community reacts to a driver shot while in a vehicle in California.
Driver escapes after car riddled with bullets in California drive-by shooting