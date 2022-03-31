Saint Louis Science Center’s newest exhibit explores hockey

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV) – A new exhibit skating into St. Louis reveals the science behind hockey.

‘Hockey: Faster Than Ever’ opens Friday at the Saint Louis Science Center. The exhibit explores hockey history and lets visitors test out their slapshot speed and try their hand at being a goalie.

This is the second stop for the interactive exhibit, which debuted last summer in Seattle. ‘Hockey: Faster Than Ever’ be in St. Louis until September 5

