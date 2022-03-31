Police: Gunman opens fire on North County officers just before body found in home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A search is underway for a gunman who opened fire on two Northwoods police officers in north St. Louis county late Wednesday night.

At 11:15 p.m., police were called to do a welfare check on an unidentified person at a home on Colonial and Natural Bridge when someone inside a car started shooting at them. None of the officers were struck but one was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

About an hour later, police discovered a person dead inside the home they were originally called to. The gender, age, and identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators are still working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

