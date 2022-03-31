Advertisement

O’Reilly helps Blues beat Canucks 4-3 to sweep season series

St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) shoots the puck against Vancouver Canucks' Jaroslav...
St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) shoots the puck against Vancouver Canucks' Jaroslav Halak (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 28, 2022 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)(Michael Thomas | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat Vancouver 4-3, further dimming the Canucks’ faint playoff hopes.

Nick Leddy, Robert Thomas and Nathan Walker also scored for the Blues. David Perron added two assists.

Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks, who were playing their fifth game in eight nights. Alex Chiasson also had a goal.

A 22-save performance earned St. Louis goalie Ville Husso his 18th win of the season.

Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots for Vancouver. The Blues also beat the Canucks on Monday, and swept the three-game season series.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Footing the bill for a new stadium
New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas
St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) shoots the puck against Vancouver Canucks' Jaroslav...
Tarasenko’s three-point game powers Blues past Canucks 4-1
St. Louis Blues' Ville Husso (35) makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter...
Svechnikov’s two goals spark Hurricanes past the Blues 7-2
Philadelphia Flyers' Hayden Hodgson (42) scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan...
Konecny scores twice, Flyers beat Blues 5-2 to end road skid