New sushi restaurant ‘Sado’ coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A new sushi restaurant is set to open on The Hill this fall.

Nick Bognar, the chef and owner of iNDO in the Botanical Heights neighborhood, announced this week the plan to open a new restaurant called “Sado”. The new concept will open at 5201 Shaw Avenue, formerly Giovanni’s on The Hill.

Bognar’s family currently owns Nippon Tei in Manchester, a tradition that Bognar wishes to continue at Sado. Sado will feature many of Nippon Tei’s signature rolls, sashimi and nigiri.

Bognar grew up in the kitchen watching his mother build successful restaurants. She started her own sushi restaurant 21 years ago in St. Louis.

The idea of Sado is for guests to interact closely with the chef, while also offering Nippon Tei’s classics like crab rangoon and California rolls.

“The sushi bar will be a focal point of Sado. Guests have asked when our omakase dinners will return, and this will be part of the experience at Sado, but there will be a focus on high-quality sushi throughout the menu,” Bognar said in a press release.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.