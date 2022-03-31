Advertisement

Man charged in connection with Overland homicide

David Todd Smith has been charged in an Overland murder.
(Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OVERLAND (KMOV) -- 47-year-old David Todd Smith has been charged in connection with the Tuesday murder of Hossein Cyrus Rastegar in Overland.

Smith has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery and burglary. Smith is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million bond. The case against Smith was turned over to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Police found Smith in a hotel on St. Charles Rock Road within a day after the murder. The Major Case Squad said it does not appear that Smith and Rastegar were associated.

Rastegar was found dead inside his home Tuesday with his hands and feet bound behind his back.

