Man, 74, accused of illegal dumping in Kinloch

(Source: Raycom Media)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV) – A 74-year-old man is accused of illegally dumping various items in the City of Kinloch.

“Many aren’t aware that Kinloch was once a thriving, beautiful community. There are many residents and area leaders who are invested in working to revitalize this historic community. Those who choose to illegally dump all kinds of trash and hazardous waste will be held accountable,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We have laws designed to keep people from turning our communities into trash dumps, and I will enforce the callous disregard of these laws. This community deserves better.”

Benjamin Hoover was charged in St. Louis County with 31 counts of criminal disposition of solid waste. According to charging documents, Hoover disposed of mattresses, pallets, trailers, derelict vehicles and other debris in the city between March 29, 2019 and March 29, 2022. Hoover reportedly admitted to owning the items that were illegally dumped.

