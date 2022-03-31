Illinois provides free textbooks to college students

(KMOV) - Illinois lawmakers are floating a proposal to make higher education cheaper.

The legislation would require universities to provide textbooks to students for free. State senator Scott Bennett, who proposed the bill, argues it would operate as a rental system where students could borrow books from the university.

They would return them at the end of the semester, similar to a system Southern Illinois University uses. Bennett says the bill won’t pass by the end of the Illinois general assembly’s session next week.

