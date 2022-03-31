Advertisement

Illinois provides free textbooks to college students

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMOV) - Illinois lawmakers are floating a proposal to make higher education cheaper.

The legislation would require universities to provide textbooks to students for free. State senator Scott Bennett, who proposed the bill, argues it would operate as a rental system where students could borrow books from the university.

They would return them at the end of the semester, similar to a system Southern Illinois University uses. Bennett says the bill won’t pass by the end of the Illinois general assembly’s session next week.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local restaurant raising concerns over bad review from social media influencer
Local restaurant raising concerns over bad review from social media influencer
In this Jan. 23, 2018 photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks at a civics...
Sonia Sotomayor to visit Wash U
A water rescue is underway near Mascoutah after heavy rain.
First responders trying to rescue man stuck in car in flooded waters
New app alerts of nearby police pursuits
New app alerts drivers to nearby police pursuits