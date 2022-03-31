How you can score $10 tickets to see HAMILTON at the Fox Theatre

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – You can score $10 tickets to see HAMILTON at the Fabulous Fox Theatre!

The theatre has teamed up with Producer Jeffrey Seller for a digital lottery. The lottery will open at 10 a.m. Friday and close at noon April 7 for tickets to the April 12-17 performances. Additional lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

Entry must be done on the official HAMILTON app. Winners and non-winners will be sent notifications the afternoon the lotteries close. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets.

HAMILTON will be on stage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre from April 12 through May 15.

