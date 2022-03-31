Francis Howell school board candidates discuss handling of Proposition S funding, new Francis Howell North High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The handling of a $244 million bond issue approved by voters in the Francis Howell School District is facing criticism, ahead of the district’s school board race in next week’s election.

Voters approved Proposition S in June of 2020, giving the district the greenlight to do a variety of maintenance and repair projects, enhance security at elementary schools and build a new Francis Howell North High School.

The district advertised the cost of the new high school to be around $83 million during its campaign for Proposition S. Construction of the new site, which sits behind the current high school, began in May of 2021.

But last fall, the district revealed bids for the project were coming in at $165 million, a nearly 90 percent overrun.

“We were as shocked as anyone else,” Mike Hoehn, a 12-year incumbent of the board, said. “We were the first major construction project of its kind to post pandemic. We had a number of people say you’re out of line, you need to stop, you need to review or whatever and one of the things I’ve always advocated for is if you’re going to do something, do it once and do it right.”

Hoehn said the district failed to communicate with the public after the proposition passed. The district amended its plans for the new high school, increasing its footprint from 350,000 square feet to around 410,000 square feet. The upgrade came with a price tag Hoehn estimates to be closer to $110 million.

“We should have communicated the fact that the 83 (million) we knew was going to be off because it wasn’t the 410,000 square foot building,” he said. “We’ve already taken steps and put steps in place to make sure that doesn’t happen on any of the prop S projects moving forward.”

Hoehn is running for reelection, along with five other candidates all vowing for two seats.

Some of the candidates expressed frustration, adding little discussion went into the approval of several bid packages brought before the board in the last year.

“We don’t see much discussion, many questions from the board around that topic,” Randy Cook Jr., said. There was an explanation of what the CMRA process was, not really any questions and it was approved.”

The district used the “Construction Manager at Risk” contracting method, which offers a guaranteed maximum price and according to the district, would save time on the construction process.

Critics of the district’s approach said it should have never started construction without knowing what the final cost would be.

“You should have significant financial controls in my mind to manage that, to make sure things are on schedule, to make sure things are being tracked the way they need to be,” Adam Bertrand, a school board candidate, said. “You need to be meeting your goals and your estimates and if you’re not meeting those estimates you need to start asking questions about why. None of that was done as far as I can tell.”

Hoehn said issues related to the pandemic, like labor shortages and supply chain problems played a role in the overrun. However, he said the district did not budget for nor discuss inflationary factors.

“It’s a model of how not to go about spending 244 million dollars,” said candidate Rick Rice.

Christine Hyman, also running for school board, has a freshman daughter at Francis Howell North. While she’s excited about the prospect of her daughter being part of the first graduating class of the new school, she disagrees with how the process unfolded without the public being in the loop.

“I do understand we were in a pandemic and I understand things happen, but I also think it wouldn’t have blown up in everybody’s face if there had been a little more transparency,” she said. “It passed and then they stopped talking about it. These conversations need to happen in the public, not in a vacuum.”

Justin McCoy, a parent to students in the district and school board candidate, said he was surprised to learn of the overrun within the Francis Howell North project.

“I think they could have been a lot better at keeping us updated,” he said. “I just look at it and I’m like, surely somebody had to have known this was happening and could have pressed the pause button before it got to this point.”

Bertrand, McCoy, Hyman and Cook Jr., all support an audit or review into the handling of the bond issue money.

“It’s not about pointing fingers or saying that person is responsible, it’s about understanding what happened so we can put the right processes and controls in place so it doesn’t happen again,” Bertrand said.

Rice said at this point, he isn’t sure what good an audit would do.

“I don’t think its necessary because it’s water under the bridge and they’re just going to discover mistakes were made and maybe they could discover a way how not to go about this process they’re in right now,” Rice said.

Hoehn said he’s supportive of audits, but would have called for one had he thought anything

“I’d be in favor of any audit, I wouldn’t be opposed to an audit that’s out there,” he said. “I do not believe a statewide audit or any type of audit is going to show up with anything. If I thought there was any inkling of improprieties or mismanagement, I’d be the first to call for an audit.”

Moving forward, the candidates agree transparency and increased communications with the public, parents and taxpayers must take place, especially related to Proposition S conversations. The district has started a new practice of providing an update at the start of each meeting and posts progress updates to its site related projects included within the proposition.

The school board election will be on the ballot next Tuesday, April 5 for voters in the Francis Howell School District.

