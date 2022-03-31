Following child deaths from guns, City and community organizations call on STL residents to practice responsible gun ownership

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News of a third child shot and killed in St. Louis City in less than a week is sparking cries from city leaders and community organizations for residents to be more responsible with their guns.

“The influx of guns into the African American community has been well documented. So, we have to be able to begin to deal with the mentality around gun ownership,” said James Clark, VP of Public Safety and Community Response with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “We have to begin to address the mentality of lawlessness around gun usage. So, it’s an uphill climb.”

Last night, a 10-year-old accidentally shot and killed his brother, 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson inside a home in the 5600 block of Summit Place, which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. The boys were with a parent who was getting a haircut at the home when Johnson was shot in the face.

A 36-year-old woman, Aja Johnson, has since been taken into custody for endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death after she told police she owned the gun. Warrants are being applied at the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Johnson was a sixth grader at Selvidge Middle School in the Rockwood School District, administrators confirmed.

“We need for families and we need for individuals to begin to take inventory of how many guns do you have in the home,” said Clark. “Where are you storing the guns? Are they in a safe place? Do you have a gun lock?”

Johnson’s death comes just six days after the death of 12-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, which happened at an apartment complex downtown. Police are currently investigating that death as a murder suicide, and no arrests or charges have been filed at this time.

City say gun owners need to be more proactive about getting a gun lock, which they say can be done through ongoing partnership with Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice. It’s called The Lock It For Love program . 8,000 gun locks have been distributed through the program to date.

Locks can be picked up free of charge at 30 different fire engine houses across the city, certain library branches, and SLMPD stations. The Urban League tells News 4 with more and more guns popping up in communities like North City this is one resource people can use to keep themselves and their families safe.

“But we also need for households and for families to do an inventory of the guns that are in your home guns that may be accessible to young people, and begin to make a very concerted and conscious effort to secure the guns,” said Clark.

The state government currently prevents St. Louis city from creating their own laws regulating the use and ownership of guns. The Urban League says more work needs to be done to educate areas where guns are becoming more prevalent.

“We do want to see fewer guns in our neighborhoods. We do want to see more efforts to look at how guns make it into north St. Louis. Why are we swimming in guns right now,” said Clark.

A total of four juveniles have been killed by guns since the start of the year. SLMPD says 13 other individuals under 17 have been shot in the city.

Mayor Jones responded to last nights tragic shooting with a statement saying in part:

“As a mom, I know how important it is that we take every step we can to keep our babies safe. These recent shootings have devastated our entire city, and we need to take immediate action to protect our children. If you have a gun in the house, be a responsible gun owner; store firearms locked and unloaded and pick up a free gun lock to help you and your loved ones safe. My administration is exploring ways to continue connecting parents to these critical resources.”

