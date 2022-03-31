DNA sample cracks 32-year-old cold case of missing St. Louis teen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With help from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the DNA Doe Project, a 32-year-old cold case was finally solved.

Tymon Joseph Emily was reported missing on March 25, 1990. Two years later. human skeletal remains were found in a vacant business as workers were removing a gas service line inside. At the time, authorities were unable to identify the man but determined he was stabbed one to three years prior. Despite several leads, dental records and a DNA profile created in 2004, the identity of the victim was still unknown.

In 2012, the case was entered into National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database and St. Louis Detective Heather Sabin launched a 10-year mission to solve it. Last year, Sabin presented the case to the DNA Doe Project where fresh DNA was sent for processing and later identified Tymon Joseph Emily as a likely candidate.

“We had a handful of 2nd-3rd cousin matches and once we built down his family tree to his potential grandparents, we were quickly able to find Tymon,” said DNA Doe Project investigative genealogist Tracie Boyle. “He had been reported missing in 1991 and there was a Find-A-Grave entry with the word ‘missing’ engraved on his headstone. He shared his grandfather’s name.”

