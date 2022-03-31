Digital divide will increase in STL without action, report says

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Community Foundation and the Regional Business Council released a report that found nearly half the households in St. Louis City and County are impacted by the digital divide.

The digital divide refers to the lack of digital resources in some of the region’s vulnerable communities. Households with lower income struggle to pay for internet access.

The report advised millions of dollars in subsidies should be used for homeowners who can’t afford broadband. As part of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s $47 billion budget proposal, $250 million is alloted toward the state’s broadband infrastructure program.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.