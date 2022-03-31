Advertisement

Ascension Charity Classic to partner with Normandie Golf Course for renovation

(Source: Pixabay)(WMC Action News 5)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Ascension Charity Classic PGA TOUR champions event announced Thursday a partnership with the Normandie Golf Course renovation project aimed at providing financial support and investments to make golf a more diverse sport.

The project, led by the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association and Beyond Housing, is expected to break ground in the fall of this year to revitalize Normandie Golf Course in north St. Louis County. The golf course will become a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and be included as a potential qualifying site for the Ascension Charity Classic.

The Ascension Charity Classic took to Twitter Thursday to share the news of the renovations to Normandie Golf Course.

