4Warn Forecast: Chilly & Breezy, Some Sprinkles

Weather Discussion: A cold and breezy day with an occasional light shower or sprinkle. You may even see a few snowflakes mixed into the colder air. Skies will clear overnight but it will be cold with many areas seeing temperatures below freezing Friday morning. Sunshine, cool and dry for the first day of April. No foolin’! Temperatures in the low to mid 60s over the weekend. Our next chance thunderstorms arrives on Tuesday next week.

