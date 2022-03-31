2 killed in triple shooting in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for answers following a deadly triple shooting near the Central West End Thursday morning.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. near an alley in the 4000 block of Laclede, just one block from Saint Louis University’s campus. When police arrived, they found two people dead and another wounded.

SLU ALERT: shooting occurred 40 hundred block of Laclede 3 suspects in black armed running avoid areas East of Grand South of Washington SLPD/DPS in area amw #1 — SLU DPS (@SLUSafety) March 31, 2022

Paramedics rushed the injured person to the hospital for treatment.

News 4 crews spotted a tow truck removing a car nearby. It is unclear if the car is connected to the murder investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.