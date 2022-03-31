Advertisement

2 killed in triple shooting in Central West End

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for answers following a deadly triple shooting near the Central West End Thursday morning.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. near an alley in the 4000 block of Laclede, just one block from Saint Louis University’s campus. When police arrived, they found two people dead and another wounded.

Paramedics rushed the injured person to the hospital for treatment.

News 4 crews spotted a tow truck removing a car nearby. It is unclear if the car is connected to the murder investigation.

