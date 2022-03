FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A 17-year-old was killed in a Wednesday night crash in Franklin County.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on westbound US Highway 50 at St. Jordans Road.

The teenager was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. His name has not been released. The driver of the other car suffered serious injuries.

